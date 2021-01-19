UBS Group Boosts Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $106.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

