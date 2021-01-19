3M (MMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MMM opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

