Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CIA stock opened at C$5.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Champion Iron Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

