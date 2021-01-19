Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carter’s, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

CRI opened at $98.34 on Monday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 271.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

