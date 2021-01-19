Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

LESL stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

