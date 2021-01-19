Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

TSE:CCO opened at C$16.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,373.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.43. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.91.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

