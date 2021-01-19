Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter.
TSE:CCO opened at C$16.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,373.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.43. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.91.
About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.