Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $174.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPXSF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.