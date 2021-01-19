Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $6.97 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 772.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems will post -19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Medical Systems news, Director Martin J. Colombatto purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

