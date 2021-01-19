Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NFBK opened at $13.22 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 226.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.