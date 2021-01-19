Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMNL. Bloom Burton reissued a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $129.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

