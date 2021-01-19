Invesco (IVZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVZ opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

