TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TRST opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $695.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.