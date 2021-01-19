Varian Medical Systems (VAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

