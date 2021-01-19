Premier Financial (PFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFC stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFC. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

