Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:AEM opened at $68.65 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

