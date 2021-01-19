Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.75 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

