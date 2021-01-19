Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

GOLD opened at $23.14 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

