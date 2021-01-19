Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Macerich in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.77.

MAC stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.