Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool stock opened at $359.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

