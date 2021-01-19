Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rexnord Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

