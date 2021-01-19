The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Timken in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $84.24 on Monday. The Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Timken in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Timken by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Timken during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

