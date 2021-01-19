Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.75 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter valued at $50,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

