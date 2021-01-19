Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

