Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.23 ($15.57).

Shares of SZU opened at €12.28 ($14.45) on Friday. Südzucker AG has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.31 and a 200 day moving average of €14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

