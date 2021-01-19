Exelixis’ (EXEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,746 shares of company stock worth $5,684,601. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

