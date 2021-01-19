Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Hold

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. Experian has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

