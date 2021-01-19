United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UAL opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $90.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

