Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.63. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

