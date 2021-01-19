Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

