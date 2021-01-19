Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Insider Purchases £24,440 in Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) insider Amar Bhidé bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($15.97) per share, with a total value of £24,440 ($31,931.02).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) stock opened at GBX 1,222 ($15.97) on Tuesday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 451.80 ($5.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,284.44 ($16.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,176.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,013.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

