Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Shares of DVN opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Devon Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

