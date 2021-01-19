Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

NYSE:EC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.86. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

