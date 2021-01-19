GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) Insider Michael Danson Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £11,000,000 ($14,371,570.42).
GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.33) on Tuesday. GlobalData Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 148.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
