GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) Insider Michael Danson Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £11,000,000 ($14,371,570.42).

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.33) on Tuesday. GlobalData Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 148.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GlobalData Plc provides proprietary data, analytics, and insights services in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, and travel and tourism industries.

