Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 974,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.68.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 79.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after buying an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $3,413,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 250.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $375.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.29.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

