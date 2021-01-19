Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.79.

COF opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after buying an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after buying an additional 620,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after buying an additional 471,764 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,190,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

