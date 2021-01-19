Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 1,196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKAQ opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($13.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($35.19) by $21.48. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

