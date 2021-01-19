DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 128,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DTEA opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.35.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

