KeyCorp Comments on Altice USA, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

ATUS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

