Raymond James Comments on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TSE LIF opened at C$32.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.15%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.