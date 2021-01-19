Brokers Set Expectations for Pentair plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $57.59 on Monday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

