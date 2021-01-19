FY2020 EPS Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($9.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($16.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million.

ACOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 618,197 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

