Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Shares of BX stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

