Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBSH opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

