Plexus (PLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.02-1.17 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.02-1.17 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLXS opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

