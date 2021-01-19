Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFG opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

