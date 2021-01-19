Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

MTEM opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,990,745.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,612,256.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 147.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

