Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $144.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.76, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

