Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Nestlé stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $124.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
