Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Nestlé stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $124.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

