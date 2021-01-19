Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 657,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,055 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Liquidia by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

