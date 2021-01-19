Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report released on Friday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Adobe stock opened at $458.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after buying an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,544,000 after buying an additional 266,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

